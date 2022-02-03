Democrats will hold a caucus at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 17, via Zoom, to elect four delegates and four alternates to attend the Massachusetts Democratic State Convention.
The convention on June 3 and 4 at the DCU Center in Worcester will be a hybrid event, with in-person proceedings taking place alongside virtual participation options. Delegates will convene to endorse candidates for statewide oﬃce ahead of the September Democratic Primary.
The caucus is open to all registered and preregistered Democrats in Dalton. Preregistered Democrats who are 16 by Feb. 4 will be allowed to participate and run as a delegate or alternate.
Youth ages 16 to 35, people of color, people with disabilities, and LGBTQ+ individuals who are not elected as a delegate or alternate are encouraged to apply to be an add-on delegate at the caucus or at massdems.org/caucus.
Contact Cheryl Rose at 413-358-7729 for meeting information.