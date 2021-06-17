Registered Democrats in Dalton will hold a caucus at 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 29, via Zoom to elect four delegates and four alternates to the 2021 Massachusetts Democratic State Convention. A meeting to elect officers to the Democratic Town Committee will follow the caucus.
This year's convention will be held Sept. 25 at the Tsongas Center in Lowell following all federal, state and local health guidelines, and will include a virtual option for participation.
The caucus is open to all registered and preregistered Democrats in Dalton. Preregistered Democrats who turned 16 by June 15 will be allowed to participate and run as a delegate or alternate.
Youth, minorities, people with disabilities, and LGBTQ+ individuals who are not elected as a delegate or alternate may apply to be an add-on delegate at the caucus or at massdems.org by Aug. 6.
Those interested in attending should contact Cheryl Rose at 413-358-7729 for meeting information.