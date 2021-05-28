Knights of Columbus Council No. 411 will hold a grab-and-go chicken parmigiana dinner on Thursday, June 10, to benefit the David H. Carmel Scholarship Fund. Pickup times are 5 to 5:30 p.m., 5:30 to 6 p.m. and 6 to 6:30 p.m. at the side door of St. Agnes Academy, 30 Carson Ave.

The menu includes chicken parmigiana, penne, salad, bread, and dessert. Order deadline is Saturday, June 5, and the cost is $15 per person, preferably in advance.

An order form is available at saintagnescc.com. For more information, contact Joe Grande at 413-684-3128 or Dave Boino at 413-684-0350.

All state and federal health and safety protocols for preparation and delivery of food will be followed.

