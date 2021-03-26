The Board of Registrars has announced early/absentee voting by mail and in-person for the 2021 annual town election.
To vote by mail, contact the town clerk's office at 413-684-6111, ext. 14 or 15, to request the application. The completed application can be dropped off or mailed to Town Clerk, 462 Main St., Dalton, MA 01226.
Early voting in person will be held in the town clerk's office, 462 Main St., Monday through Thursday, April 26 to 29, and Monday to Wednesday, May 3 to 5. Early voting hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Polling hours on election day, Monday, May 10, are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the CRA.
For questions, call 413-684-6111, ext. 14 or 15.