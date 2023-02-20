Dalton: Fire District slates annual meeting, election

The Dalton Fire District’s annual meeting and annual election will take place on Tuesday, May 9, at the Fire Station. The annual meeting will begin at 7 p.m. and the voting polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. that day.
Voters wishing to vote via absentee ballot should file their request as soon as possible. The official request form is available at the Fire District business office, 20 Flansburg Ave., or via download from mass.gov.
Offices to be filled include Prudential Committee, three years; water commissioner, three years; auditor, one year; and moderator, one year.
Incumbents holding positions for re-election include Camillus Cachat, water commissioner; Anthony Doyle, moderator; and Dave Thomas, auditor. There are no contests on the ballot. The office of Prudential Committee member is currently looking for candidates.
Nomination papers can be picked up at the Fire District business office.