Dalton: Fire District slates annual meeting, election

The Dalton Fire District’s annual meeting and annual election will take place on Tuesday, May 9, at the Fire Station. The annual meeting will begin at 7 p.m. and the voting polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. that day.

Voters wishing to vote via absentee ballot should file their request as soon as possible. The official request form is available at the Fire District business office, 20 Flansburg Ave., or via download from mass.gov.

Offices to be filled include Prudential Committee, three years; water commissioner, three years; auditor, one year; and moderator, one year.

Incumbents holding positions for re-election include Camillus Cachat, water commissioner; Anthony Doyle, moderator; and Dave Thomas, auditor. There are no contests on the ballot. The office of Prudential Committee member is currently looking for candidates.

Nomination papers can be picked up at the Fire District business office. 

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

