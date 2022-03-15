Fire District Clerk Melanie Roucoulet has announced that nomination papers for the annual May election can be obtained in the treasurer’s office at the fire station, 20 Flansburg Ave. Hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The deadline to submit nomination papers is Tuesday, March 22. The offices to be filled include Prudential Committee, three years; water commissioner, three years; auditor, one year; and moderator, one year.

Incumbents holding positions for re-election are Richard Olsted, Prudential Committee; James Driscoll, water commissioner; and Anthony Doyle, moderator and auditor.

The Fire District’s annual meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 10. Election polls will be open that day from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the fire station.

