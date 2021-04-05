The Fire District’s annual election polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 11, at the Fire Station. Those wishing to vote by mail-in ballot should file their request as soon as possible.
The official request form is available at the Fire District business office or via download from tinyurl.com/tt83k6kn.
The offices to be filled include Prudential Committee, three years; Water Commissioner, three years; Auditor, one year; and Moderator, one year.
Incumbents holding uncontested positions for re-election are Thomas Murray, Prudential Committee, and Anthony Doyle, moderator. Incumbent Michael Kubicki is being challenged by Michael Morrissey for the Water Commissioner position. No papers were taken out for the auditor position.