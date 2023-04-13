Dalton: Hydrant flushing begins April 18

The Dalton Fire District's annual spring flushing of the water system will begin April 18.
Water mains throughout the town will be flushed over the next eight weeks to remove the accumulations of pipeline corrosion products.
The water mains will be flushed between 7:15 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Friday each week, except holidays.
Flushing may cause localized dirty water and reduced service pressure in and around the immediate area. Appropriate measures will be taken to ensure that proper levels of treatment and disinfection are maintained in the system at all times.
Should dirty water be experienced, customers may wish to let the water run for a short period to clear prior to use. Should dirty water or low pressure persist, after 3:30 p.m., contact the Water Department at 413-684-6124 or 413-684-0500.