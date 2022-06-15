The historic Fitch-Hoose House on 6 Gulf Road, the last remaining home of Dalton's early African American residents, is open to visitors from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturdays, June through October, as well as for scheduled class field trips and by appointment. Admission is free.
The house was built in 1846 in a corner of town believed active on the Underground Railroad. The house is on the National Register of Historic Places and the Upper Housatonic Valley African American Heritage Trail. The Dalton Historical Commission restored the building and held a dedication in 2018.