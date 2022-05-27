The Community Recreation Association will host the 28th annual Gib Kittredge Auction and Awards Ceremony on Friday, June 10, at The Stationery Factory, 63 Flansburg Ave. The online auction will be open June 1-10.
Doors open for the live event at 5:30 p.m. with light appetizers and cash bar, music by Mark Franklin, and an opportunity to preview live auction items and place online auction bids using smartphones. The awards presentation will begin at 7 p.m. followed by the live auction at 8 p.m. Tickets cost $15 in advance and $20 at the door.
Awards include the Gib Kittredge Volunteer Award to Jody and Karen DiMassimo; John Kittredge Community Support Award to state Rep. Paul Mark and Jayne E. Smith; W. Murray Crane Community Service Award to Jim and Catherine Schneider; and Norman “Pop” Smith Youth of the Year Awards to Lily Robb and Quinn Walton.
All proceeds benefit CRA and Dalton Youth Center programs. For more information, visit daltoncra.org or call the CRA at 413-684-0260.