The Community Recreation Association is seeking nominations for the Gib Kittredge Memorial Award which will be presented at the 27th annual Gib Kittredge Auction and Awards Ceremony in August. The deadline for nominations is Friday, March 19.
The award is given annually to an individual who has shown outstanding service and the spirit of generosity to the CRA, its community programs and events.
Nomination forms are available on the CRA website or at the CRA front desk. Nominations can be submitted by mail to CRA, 400 Main St., Dalton, MA 01226, or emailed to CRA Office Manager Taylor Vreeland at tvreeland@daltoncra.org.
For further information, call 413-684-0260 or visit daltoncra.org.