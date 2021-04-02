The Fire District announces that the annual spring flushing of the water system will begin the week of April 5. Water mains throughout the town will be flushed between 7:15 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Friday over the next eight weeks to remove accumulations of pipeline corrosion products.
Although flushing may cause localized dirty water and reduced pressure conditions in and around the immediate area of flushing, appropriate measure will be taken to ensure that proper levels of treatment and disinfection are maintained in the system at all times.
Should dirty water be experienced, customers may wish to let the water run for a short period to clear prior to use. If dirty water or low pressure conditions persist, after 3:30 p.m. call the Water Department at 413-684-6124 or 413-684-0500.