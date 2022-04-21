The Dalton Fire District announces that the annual spring flushing of the water system to remove accumulations of pipeline corrosion products will begin the week of April 25.
Water mains throughout the town will be flushed between 7:15 a.m. and 3:15 p.m. Monday through Friday, except holidays, over the next eight weeks.
Although flushing may cause localized dirty water and reduced service pressure conditions in and around the immediate area of flushing, appropriate measures will be taken to ensure that proper levels of treatment and disinfection are maintained in the system at all times.
Customers may wish to let the water run for a short period to clear prior to use. Should dirty water or low pressure conditions persist after 3:30 p.m., contact the Dalton Fire District Water Department at 413-684-6124 or 413-684-0500.