Knights of Columbus Council No. 411 will hold a Lenten grab-and-go Soup Supper on Friday, March 26. Soup pickup is from 4:30 to 5:45 p.m. at the side door of St. Agnes Academy, 30 Carson Ave.
New England clam chowder and vegetable soup are available along with bread. There is no charge. There will be a goodwill offering for the Knights' Toy & Charity Fund.
An order form is available at saintagnescc.com. For more information, contact Joe Grande at 413-684-3128 or Dave Boino at 413-684-0350.
All state and federal health and safety protocols for preparation and delivery of all foods will be followed.