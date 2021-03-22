Knights of Columbus Council No. 411 will hold a Lenten grab-and-go Soup Supper on Friday, March 26. Soup pickup is from 4:30 to 5:45 p.m. at the side door of St. Agnes Academy, 30 Carson Ave.

New England clam chowder and vegetable soup are available along with bread. There is no charge. There will be a goodwill offering for the Knights' Toy & Charity Fund.

An order form is available at saintagnescc.com. For more information, contact Joe Grande at 413-684-3128 or Dave Boino at 413-684-0350.

All state and federal health and safety protocols for preparation and delivery of all foods will be followed.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989. She can be reached at jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.