The Dalton Free Public Library will celebrate reading, the imagination, school vacation, and the 2022 Summer Reading Program with a family-friendly performance by Parents’ Choice Award-winning storyteller Davis Bates at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 14.
Bates' program, "The Places You'll Go," will include songs and stories about the wonders of the world and the imagination from a variety of cultural traditions. The program will include sing-alongs, a short lesson in how to play the spoons and an appearance by an Irish dancing wooden dog named Bingo.
Information: 413-684-6112.