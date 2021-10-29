Kenna LaBeau, 16, of Dalton, took home 14th place at the Zone 1 Maclay Regionals in September, qualifying her for this fall's National ASPCA Maclay finals in Lexington, Ky. Zone 1 consists of the six New England states.
LaBeau rides out of Riverbank Farm, a family-owned equestrian facility in Dalton where she trains with her aunt, Beth LaBeau. She also trains with Anthony Desimone of Sherman, Conn.
"Gangster," LaBeau’s equine partner since December 2019, is a 10 year old Dutch Warmblood gelding imported from Holland in 2018.
LaBeau has been competing in equestrian shows since age 2. She rode "Joli Coeur" to 2019 Horse of the Year in Massachusetts, and listed in the top 25 at Junior Hunter Finals East Coast in the 3'3" Division. Additionally, she was in the top 25 at The Hamel Foundation 3'3" Medal at the National Horse Show in 2018, aboard "Antonio."
LaBeau recently began pursuing her Olympic goals in the jumper ring with the purchase of Ingleton Quasimodo Van Heist, 6-year-old Dutch Warmblood, also from Holland. The pair have placed in every class they have competed in.
Following the ASPCA Maclay Finals, LaBeau will begin a new circuit in Florida, competing at both the Winter Equestrian Festival in Wellington and HITS Horse Shows in Ocala.