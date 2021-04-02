A virtual magic show to benefit Camp Holy Cross in Goshen will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, April 9, via Zoom. An online pre-show party begins at 6:30 p.m.

The Rev. Christopher Malatesta, an amateur magician, pastor of St. Agnes Church and co-director of the camp, will perform in the interactive magic show with Justin Brown, CHC co-director. 

The camp serves many children and young adults throughout western Massachusetts, including families throughout Berkshire County.

The cost is $25 per family. Online reservations are required at campholycross.org/magic-show.html. A log-in code will be provided the day before the show.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989. She can be reached at jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.