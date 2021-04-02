A virtual magic show to benefit Camp Holy Cross in Goshen will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, April 9, via Zoom. An online pre-show party begins at 6:30 p.m.
The Rev. Christopher Malatesta, an amateur magician, pastor of St. Agnes Church and co-director of the camp, will perform in the interactive magic show with Justin Brown, CHC co-director.
The camp serves many children and young adults throughout western Massachusetts, including families throughout Berkshire County.
The cost is $25 per family. Online reservations are required at campholycross.org/magic-show.html. A log-in code will be provided the day before the show.