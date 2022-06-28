Katelyn McCormack, daughter of Wayne and Cathy McCormack of Dalton, represented Wahconah Regional High School at the Massachusetts Hugh O'Brian Youth Leadership Seminar held June 10-12 at Bentley University in Waltham.
The annual event hosts sophomores from schools across the state of Massachusetts. McCormack was selected as an outstanding 10th grade leader to represent Wahconah at this year’s workshop, as Wahconah selects one participant to attend each year.
At the seminar, students take part in hands-on activities, listen to presentations and explore their own leadership skills. They are encouraged to volunteer in their school and communities, making a positive impact through service.