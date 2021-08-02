Mill Town and the Dalton Community Recreation Association have partnered to host Music on Main, a series of free weekly outdoor live music concerts.
The events will run from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesdays at the CRA Memorial Lawn, 400 Main St., and from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturdays at Mill + Main, 444 Main St., through Aug. 28. The events are free and concert-goers are encouraged to bring their own picnics to enjoy during the performance.
Concerts at the CRA feature the Misty Blues Band, Aug. 4; Lady Di and the Dukes, Aug. 11; Jack Waldheim, Aug. 18; and Brian Benlien, Aug. 25.
Mill + Main concerts feature The Kashmir Souls, Aug. 7; Misty Blues, Aug. 21; and Lara Tupper & Bobby Sweet, Aug. 28.