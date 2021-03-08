Nomination papers for the May 10 annual town election are available at the town clerk's office, 462 Main St.
The following offices will appear on the election ballot: Select Board, one seat, three-year term; moderator, one seat, one-year term; town clerk, one seat, three-year term; cemetery trustee, one seat, three-year term; Planning Board, one seat, three-year term; library trustees, two seats, three-year terms; Finance Committee, four seats, three-year terms; and Housing Authority, one seat, five-year term.
The deadline for submitting nominations papers for signature certification with the town clerk is 5 p.m. March 23.
Call the town clerk's office for more information regarding deadlines for submission at 413-684-6111, ext. 14 or 15.