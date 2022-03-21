The Community Recreation Association is seeking nominations for the Gib Kittredge Memorial Award, which will be presented at the 28th annual Gib Kittredge Auction and Awards Ceremony in June.
The deadline for nominations is Friday, March 25.
The Gib Kittredge Memorial Award is given annually to an individual who has shown outstanding service and the spirit of generosity to the CRA, its community, programs, and events. The award is named after the late Gilbert “Gib” Kittredge, who was a lifelong resident of Dalton and an active member in the community.
Nomination forms are available at daltoncra.org/formsflyers/ or at the CRA front desk. Nominations can be submitted by mail to CRA, 400 Main St., Dalton, MA 01226 or via email to CRA office manager Taylor Vreeland at tvreeland@daltoncra.org.
For further information, call 413-684-0260.