Hospice of Western and Central Massachusetts will present "Chocolate & Coffee: The Good, the Bad and the Ugly," a free program for nursing and social work professionals, at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, at Sugar Hill Assisted Living & Senior Living Community, 45 Main St.
This "mostly for fun" presentation explores the benefits and risks of chocolate and coffee. Throughout the presentation, participants will be given the option to sample various treats.
This one hour presentation offers continuing education units for social workers and nursing staff.
RSVP to 413-684-0100 or dvigna@banecare.com.