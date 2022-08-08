An event commemorating the 80th anniversary of the plane crash in Peru State Forest that killed 16 soldiers will take place from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, at the American Legion, 252 North St.
On Aug. 15, 1942, a C-53 plane hit Garnet Peak, killing four crew members and 12 paratroopers of the 502nd Parachute Infantry Regiment, 101st Airborne Division, “The Screaming Eagles.”
These 12 Screaming Eagles were pioneers for the Airborne divisions and will be honored as heroes for their brave military contributions and personal sacrifice, as well as the four crew members who perished in the crash.
The event will include the attendance of World War II veterans, a parachute jump from a WWII C-47, static displays, military reenactors, and members of the U.S. Armed Forces. A motorcycle ride will be organized from the Dalton American Legion to the drop zone, across from Holiday Brook Farm.
This commemorative event may be one of the last gatherings of the men and women who experienced World War II firsthand and the last possibility to honor the men and women who served in the war.
For more information, visit facebook.com/PeruMA1942crash.