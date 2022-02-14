Knights of Columbus Council No. 411 will hold its annual "Pastamania" Fat Tuesday dinner as a grab-and-go event on Tuesday, March 1. Dinner pickups will be from 5 to 5:30 p.m., 5:30 to 6 p.m. and 6 to 6:30 p.m. at the side door of St. Agnes Academy, 30 Carson Ave.
The menu includes penne, polenta, meatballs, sweet sausage, onions and peppers, salad, bread, and dessert. Order deadline is Feb. 25 and the cost is $15 per person, preferably in advance.
An order form is available at saintagnescc.com. For more information, contact Joe Grande at 413-684-3128 or Dave Boino at 413-684-0350.
All state and federal health and safety protocols for preparation and delivery of all dinners will be followed.