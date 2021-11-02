The Police Department reminds residents that beginning Nov. 15, there is no on-street parking allowed between the hours of 1 and 6 a.m. Violators will be issued a parking ticket.
No vehicles are allowed to be parked on the side of any roads, including tree/street lines, during this time period. Any vehicles found to be in violation of this traffic code may be towed at the owner’s expense if found to be impeding snow removal.
The winter parking ban will be in effect until April 15, 2022. Direct questions to the Police Department at 413-684-0300.