Dalton United Methodist Church at 755 Main St. will host “Rock the Church,” a musical event from noon to 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28, to benefit the Friends of the Carson Window, the capital campaign to restore and repair the church’s signature stained-glass window.
The non-denominational event is free and open to the public, with live music by six local musicians/bands, each performing a one-hour set.
The band lineup, in order of appearance, includes Bob “Bobcat” Bourdon, Just N Kace, Tommy T, Brian Benlien, Sidetracked, and Cross Talk Extension.
Food and beverages will be available for purchase. Bring a lawn chair. The event will be staged rain or shine. Information: DUMC at 413-684-0521.