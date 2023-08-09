Dalton: Select Board to discuss voting venue options

The Dalton Select Board will be discussing options for voting venues at its regular meeting at 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 14, at the Senior Center, 40 Field St. Extension. The Select Board is responsible for choosing the location for voting.
For many years, voting has been held at the Community Recreation Association. Last spring, a group of citizens petitioned Town Meeting to move the location to the Senior Center.
An amendment by Select Board Chair Joseph Diver referred the matter to the town clerk, police chief, the Department of Public Works superintendent, and the fire chief for a report.
“I felt that more data needed to be gathered before a well-informed decision could be made,” said Diver in a prepared release. “Since the town clerk is in charge of elections, it seemed best to have her at the center of the decision.”
Town Clerk Heather Hunt was appointed to her office a year ago January, when the previous town clerk retired.
“The main issues seem to be visibility and accessibility,” Hunt said. “Various people have differing ideas about how to address those issues, and I will cover those at the meeting.”
Various concerns already expressed publicly include the long ramp at the CRA; potential parking issues at the Senior Center; and the visibility of candidates near the polling place, including serving as a reminder of election day.
The issue has come before the Select Board before, and the previous consensus has so far been to remain at the CRA.