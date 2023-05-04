Dalton: Attorney presenting Elder Law program

Local seniors can learn about Elder Law issues at a free in-person event hosted by the Council on Aging at 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 10, at the Senior Center, 40 Field St. Extension.
Attorney Barbara Markessinis, host of "WUPE Talks Law," will present the program and answer questions.
The event is part of the statewide Elder Law Education Program presented by the Massachusetts Bar Association and corresponds with the publication of the revised and expanded “2023 Elder Law Education Guide,” which is available at the Senior Center and online at massbar.org/elderlaw.
Information: Kelly Pizzi at 413-684-2000.