<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dalton: Attorney presenting Elder Law program

Local seniors can learn about Elder Law issues at a free in-person event hosted by the Council on Aging at 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 10, at the Senior Center, 40 Field St. Extension.

Attorney Barbara Markessinis, host of "WUPE Talks Law," will present the program and answer questions.

The event is part of the statewide Elder Law Education Program presented by the Massachusetts Bar Association and corresponds with the publication of the revised and expanded “2023 Elder Law Education Guide,” which is available at the Senior Center and online at massbar.org/elderlaw.

Information: Kelly Pizzi at 413-684-2000.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Tags

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all