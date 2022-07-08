St. Agnes Academy, a parochial school serving students from prekindergarten to eighth grade, has announced expanded admission requirements for its early childhood pre-K program. The school will now be accepting children who are 2 years and 9 months old on or before Sept. 1.
The early childhood pre-K program will be fluid and will focus on helping children grow emotionally, socially, spiritually, and academically both individually and in the community. The pre-K and kindergarten teachers will work cooperatively to ensure that students are well prepared for entry and success in St. Agnes Academy’s kindergarten.
Children must be 5 years old by Sept. 1 to enter kindergarten. For more information, call 413-684-3143 or visit saintagnesacademy.com.