DALTON — St. Agnes Academy has announced the appointment of several faculty members for the 2021-2022 school year. The academy filled positions in math, English language arts, pre-kindergarten, art, and music. The school also announced that in-person classes will begin Wednesday, Sept. 1, with faculty, students, and staff required to wear masks.
The Academy enters the new year with an enrollment of 150 students, an increase of 19 students compared to the 2020-2021 school year.
“We’re thrilled that these highly experienced educators are joining our staff,” said Principal Fadia Makdisi. “They are passionate and committed about teaching and I look forward to their important contributions during the upcoming year.”
The appointments include the following:
Math teacher Judy Zahn served for 23 years in the Pittsfield Public Schools, mostly as a math teacher, retiring at the end of the 2017 academic year. She was a substitute teacher for a year, then worked for two years at the Berkshire County House of Correction where she taught math to inmates.
English language arts teacher Debra Belland was a middle school teacher in the Pittsfield Public Schools and also taught at St. Mark’s Middle School.
Pre-K 3 teacher Sandra Robillard has been a preschool teacher for the past 19 years and worked at Berkshire County Head Start for the past 21 years. During the last five years, she has trained new teachers in the Head Start program.
Pre-K teacher Cassie Kelson has been a group lead/teacher/lead teacher at the Berkshire Family YMCA in Pittsfield for the last seven years. Previously, she was a camp counselor at St. Agnes Vacation Bible Camp in Goshen.
Music teacher Jessica A. Passetto was the choral music director and theater teacher at Taconic High School for 14 years. She taught music and theater for grades 9-12 and was music director and choreographer for various spring musicals.
Kathy LaPointe, computer teacher, retired from the U.S. Navy Supply Corps after 20 years of service and worked as a business consultant, leading naval bases around the world through regionalization efforts. She has been a catechist for over 25 years and a substitute teacher for over 15.
Nurse Amy Green, RN, has been a nurse for over 30 years. Since 2004, she worked in the Pittsfield Public Schools, first as a school nurse at the elementary level, then for the last 14 years, as a teacher in the Career Technical Education Department at Taconic High School.
Stacy Radzick, kindergarten aidę, will be working with kindergarten teacher Darcy Patti. Radzick has been a pre-K aide for several years and has been involved with the school for over 10 years between substitute work and volunteering.
Art teacher Sue Doucette has taught early childhood and elementary school for many years, and at the college level since 2015 (Berkshire Community College, Massachusetts College of Liberals Arts, and Elms College). She is president of Berkshire County Head Start’s board of directors.