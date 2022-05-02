DALTON — St. Agnes Academy has announced its honor roll students in grades 6 to 8 for the third quarter of the 2021-2022 school year.
High honors requires an average of 93 or higher. Honors requires an average of 85 to 93.
High Honors
Grade 8: Lauren Lange, Charlotte Flanders, Jocelyn Cole
Grade 7: Kalen Spratt
Grade 6: Grace Makdisi
Honors
Grade 8: Riley Kinzer, Natalie Aldrich
Grade 7: Alexander Buono, Grace Radzick, Amanda Mularski, Ava Palmer, Devin Colombari, Angela Mularski, Sadie Cullen, Ryan Falcone, Shay Kozlowski, Roman Quiles, Caleb Colombari, Stephen Leone
Grade 6: Isabelle Duquette, Gianna Heilbroun, Karl LaPointe, Noah Aldrich