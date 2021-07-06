Dalton United Methodist Church is hosting an indoor tag and bake sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 10, in Fellowship Hall, 755 Main St. All monies received will benefit the church's Carson window restoration fund.
Donated tag sale items can be dropped off from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 7, and 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, July 8, at the red door or the handicapped door. The church is not accepting books, electronics or clothes.
No donations will be accepted after July 8 unless arrangements are made with the committee.
Set-up is at 1 p.m. Friday, July 9.
To bake something for the bake sale, contact Donna Millington at 413-684-2387 or Ro Reid at 413-684-2254. Everything should be individually wrapped.