The Community Recreation Association’s youth members of Dalton Rotary Interact Club and St. Agnes Academy are sponsoring a toiletry drive from Jan. 1-31. Donations will benefit Soldier On, an organization committed to ending veteran homelessness.
Collection bins are placed at the CRA, Dalton Youth Center and St. Agnes Academy. Most needed items include brand new washcloths and towels, lotion, body wash, feminine hygiene pads, razors, and shaving cream.
For more information, contact Dan McMahon at the CRA at 413-684-0260, ext. 204, or visit daltoncra.org.