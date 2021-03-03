The Community Recreation Association’s youth members of Dalton Rotary Interact Club and St. Agnes Academy are sponsoring a toiletry drive from March 1 to 31. Donations will benefit Soldier On, an organization committed to ending veteran homelessness.
Collection bins are located at the CRA, 400 Main St.; Dalton Youth Center, 27 South Carson Ave., and St. Agnes Academy, 30 Carson Ave. The most needed items include soap, shampoo, razors, combs, toilet paper, and paper towels.
For more information, contact Dan McMahon at the CRA, 413-684-0260, ext. 204, or visit daltoncra.org.