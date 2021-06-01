DALTON — Aiden Pierce Trager and Shaun David Thornton have been named valedictorian and salutatorian, respectively, for the 2021 graduating class at Wahconah Regional High School.
Both students will speak at graduation ceremonies at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 5, on the school athletic fields. The valedictory speech is titled "Back to the Future," and the salutatory address is titled "Timekeeper."
Trager is the son of Chris and Vicki Trager, both of Dalton. While at Wahconah, Trager's academic program included Honors and Advanced Placement coursework. He is active in the many service projects sponsored by the National Honor Society and is a member of the Latin Club.
He served on the Core Values Committee helping to establish and educate others on the most critical school standards, was captain of his soccer and basketball teams, and participated in track and field. He was also a member of the State Champion Unified Track and Field team. He volunteers as a youth soccer coach and referee and as a basketball camp leader and participates in the Buddy Walk, Best Buddies, Big Buddies, and Buddy Games, as well as Rotary Interact.
In addition to several school-wide academic recognitions, Trager received the Massachusetts Association of School Superintendents Academic Excellence Award, the John and Abigail Adams Scholarship, the Stanley Z. Koplik Certificate of Mastery with Distinction from the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, and RPI's Rensselaer Medal for excellence in math and science.
Trager is planning to attend the University of Massachusetts Amherst Commonwealth Honors College in the fall to study computer science.
Thornton is the son of James and Patricia Thornton of Washington. His academic program at Wahconah included Honors and Advanced Placement coursework. He is an active service member of the National Honor Society, the National Business Honor Society, and Business Professionals of America. He serves as class president and is a member of the Robotics Club, Yearbook Committee, Chess Club, and Quiz Team. He is captain for both cross country running and Nordic skiing, and participates in track and field.
Thornton has received numerous school-wide awards as well as the Clarkson University Achievement Award and the John and Abigail Adams Scholarship. He has placed first and second in several Business Professionals of America competitions. A member of the Boy Scouts of America for seven-plus years, he has earned the highest rank of Eagle Scout. He will be attending the Rochester Institute of Technology to study computer science.