Magicians Garrett Thomas, Kozmo and Joe Maxwell will present "Magic Beyond Imagination" at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Sept. 23 and 24, at The Stationery Factory, 63 Flansburg Ave.

This is a family event with a suggested age of 8 years and older. General admission doors open at 7 p.m.

VIP tickets include early admission to the venue at 6 p.m., priority seating and meet-and-greet performances by the magicians at 6:30 p.m.

Seating is very limited and advance tickets are recommended via stationery-factory.com.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Tags

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.