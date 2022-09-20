Magicians Garrett Thomas, Kozmo and Joe Maxwell will present "Magic Beyond Imagination" at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Sept. 23 and 24, at The Stationery Factory, 63 Flansburg Ave.
This is a family event with a suggested age of 8 years and older. General admission doors open at 7 p.m.
VIP tickets include early admission to the venue at 6 p.m., priority seating and meet-and-greet performances by the magicians at 6:30 p.m.
Seating is very limited and advance tickets are recommended via stationery-factory.com.