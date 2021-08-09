DALTON — Boy Scout Troop 4 held a special Eagle Court of Honor for Drew Kendall, Jack Minella, Hayden Kendall, Aidan Garcia, and Shaun Thornton on June 13. The rank of Eagle Scout is scouting's highest recognition.
Minella joined the Cub Scouts in first grade. As a member of Boy Scout Troop 4, he participated in Scouting for Food, delivering Town Reports, aiding in fellow Scouts' Eagle projects, and campouts. He served as patrol leader and senior patrol leader.
For his Eagle project, Minella revitalized the Getty Memorial Conservation Area at Wahconah Regional High School. Minella, his fellow scouts, and members of the Wahconah community worked together to repair the old concrete planters, build raised plant beds and install new benches to create an outdoor learning environment.
Minella graduated as valedictorian of the WRHS Class of 2020. He attends Honors College at University of Massachusetts-Amherst where he is majoring in environmental science.
Drew Kendall joined Cub Scout Pack 42 in first grade. His scouting activities include setting up flags in Dalton’s cemeteries for Memorial Day, Scouting for Food drives, Sunday lunch programs, bottle drives, and Town Report distributions. He served as scribe, patrol leader and senior patrol leader. He worked as a counselor in training at scout camp, as junior counselor for four years at Rotary Scout Reservation, and served as assistant leader in the handicraft area.
His Eagle project consisted of trail improvements to WRHS's cross-country running and Nordic skiing trails located between Nessacus and Wahconah. Many Scouts joined him for two full days to complete his project of laying out donated wood chips to cover exposed tree roots and a load of stone to raise the grade of flooding trails.
A 2019 graduate of Wahconah, Drew Kendall is in the mechanical engineering degree program at Western New England University.
Hayden Kendall joined Cub Scout Pack 42 in first grade. He participated in the distribution of flags for Memorial Day ceremonies, Scouting for Food drive, Sunday lunch programs, bottle drives, Town Report distribution, and several peer Eagle projects, campouts, and hiking. He served as a quartermaster, librarian, assistant patrol leader, and troop guide. He also spent a summer as a counselor in training at Rotary Scout Reservation in 2018.
For his Eagle project, he replaced a bridge at the Dorothy Frances Rice Sanctuary in Peru. Fellow scouts followed his lead as his well-organized project went from start to finish in three hours.
Hayden Kendall will graduate in October from the diesel technology degree program at Lincoln Technical School in East Windsor, Conn. He currently works for Reyes Fleet Management as a co-op student.
Garcia joined Cub Scout Pack 42 in second grade. After crossing over into Boy Scouts, he has participated yearly in Scouting for Food, Sunday lunch program, and distributing Town Reports and Memorial Day flags. He attends scout camp every year and has participated in Klondike derbies and camporees in New York and Massachusetts.
Garcia has served as historian, patrol leader and senior patrol leader, a role he will continue in this year. He joined the Order of the Arrow and has reached the level of Brotherhood within the order.
Garcia achieved his Eagle Scout rank early, in January of his freshman year at Wahconah. He completed his Eagle project at Notchview Reservation in Windsor where he transitioned a foot/ski bridge that had been lifted and twisted by the root system of a fallen tree. The scouts removed the tree and root system, realigned the bridge and replaced many boards making it usable for hikers and skiers.
Garcia is beginning his sophomore year at WRHS. Looking ahead to college, he hopes to study a field in science.
Thornton joined Becket Cub Scout Pack 26 in first grade. As a member of Troop 4, he has participated in Scouting for Food, Sunday lunch program, delivering Town Reports, placing Memorial Day flags at Dalton cemeteries, and assisting with fellow scouts' Eagle projects. He has attended Rotary Scout Camp in Averill Park, N.Y., local campouts at Notchview and Duncan Brook, and Sea Base High Adventure in the Florida Keys.
For his Eagle project, Thornton worked to improve safety at the trailhead of Stevens Glen in Richmond by planning, designing and installing a handrail alongside a steep set of stairs with the help of fellow scouts and other community volunteers.
Thornton graduated as salutatorian of the WRHS Class of 2021. He is enrolled at the Rochester Institute of Technology and plans to major in computer science.
Troop 4 was founded in 1921 at First Congregational Church and will celebrate its 100th anniversary with a celebration on Sept. 11 at the church. All past and present scouts are encouraged to participate.