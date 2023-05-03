Dalton: Benefit concert, lunch for church window

Dalton United Methodist Church at 755 Main St. will host a concert by the Becket Praise Team at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 6, to benefit the campaign to restore and reinstall the church’s signature stained-glass Carson Window.
The non-denominational concert is free and open to the public. A freewill offering will be taken at intermission for the window fund.
Lunch will be available from 12:30 to 2 p.m. and includes a hamburger or hot dog, chips, pasta salad, dessert, and beverages for $10. Information: DUMC at 413-684-0521.