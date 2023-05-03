<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Dalton: Benefit concert, lunch for church window

Dalton United Methodist Church at 755 Main St. will host a concert by the Becket Praise Team at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 6, to benefit the campaign to restore and reinstall the church’s signature stained-glass Carson Window.

The non-denominational concert is free and open to the public. A freewill offering will be taken at intermission for the window fund.

Lunch will be available from 12:30 to 2 p.m. and includes a hamburger or hot dog, chips, pasta salad, dessert, and beverages for $10. Information: DUMC at 413-684-0521.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

