Dalton: Church offering Advent healing services

Dalton United Methodist Church at 755 Main St. will dedicate a portion of every Sunday service during Advent to a healing ministry. Advent services will begin at 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. Sundays, Nov. 27 and Dec. 4, 11 and 18.
Pastor Stephanie Filiault will invite anyone in attendance to come to the altar rail to be prayed over and anointed with healing oils.
Filiault joined the New England Conference healing team 14 years ago and developed her skills through multiple courses. She plans to attain her practitioner’s license through the Institute of Spiritual Healing and Aromatherapy in 2023.
For further information, contact the church at 413-684-0521.