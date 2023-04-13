Dalton: Church hosting Three Stooges festival

Dalton United Methodist Church at 755 Main St. will host its annual Three Stooges Festival at 7 p.m. Friday, April 14, in the Fellowship Hall.
Stooges fan Bernie Klem will introduce five Three Stooges short films and share behind-the-scenes details and trivia. Intermission includes refreshments and desserts.
There's no admission charge for the event. A free-will offering will be taken, with all proceeds benefiting the church’s Carson Window restoration campaign.
Information: Klem at 413-684-3286.