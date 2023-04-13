<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Dalton: Church hosting Three Stooges festival

Dalton United Methodist Church at 755 Main St. will host its annual Three Stooges Festival at 7 p.m. Friday, April 14, in the Fellowship Hall.

Stooges fan Bernie Klem will introduce five Three Stooges short films and share behind-the-scenes details and trivia. Intermission includes refreshments and desserts.

There's no admission charge for the event. A free-will offering will be taken, with all proceeds benefiting the church’s Carson Window restoration campaign.

Information: Klem at 413-684-3286.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle.

