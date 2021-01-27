Dalton United Methodist Church, 755 Main St., is conducting a "Sweet Treats for Valentine's Day" fundraiser to benefit the church's Loaves & Fishes food pantry.

Plates of sweets are being offered for $15 each and must be preordered by Saturday, Feb. 6, by calling the church at 413-684-0521 and leaving a message.

The plates will feature sugar cookies, two hot chocolate bombs, peanut butter cups, and other assorted homemade chocolates made in the church's state-inspected kitchen following COVID restrictions.

Platters can be picked up at the church from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 13, on a drive-through basis. Information: 413-684-0521.

