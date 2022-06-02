DALTON — Quinn R. Walton and Juliane C. Keiper have been named valedictorian and salutatorian, respectively, for the 2022 graduating class at Wahconah Regional High School.
Both students will speak at graduation ceremonies at 1 p.m. Sunday, June 5, in the school gymnasium. The valedictory speech is titled "Bravery, Put Simply” and the salutatory address is titled "A Comeback Story."
Walton is the daughter of Todd and Melinda Walton, both of Hinsdale. Walton recently received the Massachusetts School Administrators Association National Honor Society Student of the Year award. She is the first student in Wahconah’s 60-year history to receive this award.
She is active in the many service projects sponsored by the National Honor Society and serves as the Wahconah Chapter president. She has served as president of her class, Student Council, Best Buddies, and Junior Rotary Interact Club; vice president of Student Ambassadors; and captain of the soccer, Nordic skiing and track and field teams.
In her junior year, she was selected to attend the Massachusetts American Legion Auxiliary Girls State Conference. While there, she was elected by her peers as the Majority Leader of the House of Representatives out of 200 participants.
Walton has volunteered at the Dalton CRA and Dalton Youth Center as part of the Senior Leaders program where she tutored students and helped to facilitate after-school programming. She received the RIT Innovation and Creativity Award, Clarkson University Achievement Award, AP Scholar Award, Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizens Award, and the Superintendent’s Academic Excellence Award.
Walton plans to attend Tufts University in Medford to study engineering.
Keiper is the daughter of Eric and Kimberly Keiper of Washington. She is active in many service projects sponsored by the National Honor Society and serves as the Wahconah Chapter treasurer.
Keiper represented Wahconah in the Statewide Competitive Team Building Exercise with Education Commissioner Riley in 2020, is stage manager for the Wahconah Apollonian Players, team leader and video editor for the Wahconah Weekly student news program, and participated in Wahconah’s Blood Type Blue Pep Band, Concert Band, and has danced with the Dalton Ballet Studio.
An active Quiz Team member, she represented Wahconah on the television program, "As Schools Match Wits," and helped win a Berkshire County Championship in 2022.
Keiper received the Bausch and Lomb Honorary Science Award from the University of Rochester and the RIT Computing Medal. She was named a 2022 Commended Student in the National Merit Scholarship Program and a College Board AP Scholar with Honors.
She plans to attend Amherst College and is considering a major in the STEM field.