Wahconah Regional High School's guidance personnel will be available to register incoming students who are new to the high school. Parents should email counselors for registration packets to be completed online. At this time there is no access into the building.
Counselors will be available from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 16, through Wednesday, Aug. 25.
Counselors assigned to students entering grades 9 to 11 alphabetically by last name are as follows: A-G: Shannon Sheppard at ssheppard@cbrsd.org; H-M: Peter Andersen at pandersen@cbrsd.org; and N-Z: Katherine Salavantis at ksalavantis@cbrsd.org.
Counselors assigned to students entering grade 12 alphabetically by last name are as follows: A-E: Sheppard at ssheppard@cbrsd.org; F-M: Andersen at pandersen@cbrsd.org; and N-Z: Salavantis at ksalavantis@cbrsd.org.