The College Board’s PSAT/NMSQT will be offered on Saturday, Oct. 16, at Wahconah Regional High School. All sophomores and juniors are strongly encouraged to participate in this opportunity to obtain a predictor score for the SAT exam.
Juniors’ scores are automatically submitted to the National Merit Scholarship Corporation for scholarship consideration and recognition.
The cost of the exam is $30 and students may sign up in the Guidance Department. Signup deadline is Wednesday, Oct. 7.
Questions regarding the PSAT may be directed to Shannon Sheppard, Guidance Department, at 413-684-1330, ext. 1340.