Wahconah Regional High School Principal Aaron Robb has announced that Quinn Walton has been selected by the Massachusetts School Administrators' Association National Honor Society, as the Massachusetts NHS Student of the Year for her high standards of scholarship, leadership, character, and service. Walton is the first student in Wahconah’s 60-year history to receive this honor.
Her scholarship includes a Certificate of Merit for Superior Achievement; 2021 AP Scholar Award; Clarkson University Achievement Award; Rochester Institute of Technology Innovation and Creativity Award; and Superintendent’s Academic Excellence Award.
Walton maintains her grades while working a part-time job, serving as captain of three high school sports, and finding time to play piano with four solo recitals to her credit.
Her service project, “Move for Music,” was born with the purpose “to bring people together and exercise healthy coping mechanisms.” Walton's organization, leadership and tenacity led to the raising of $2,380.
Walton was honored on May 26 in the school auditorium with a scholarship and a commemorative plaque. Valedictorian of her class, she graduated from Wahconah on June 5 and plans to attend Tufts University in Medford in the fall.