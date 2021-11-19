Berkshire County members of the Wahconah Regional High School Class of 1962 recently gathered at the school for a final photo before the school is demolished. The Class of 1962 was the first senior class to enter the school's halls when it opened in 1961. The class will celebrate its 60th reunion in August 2022.
Pictured, from left, are Craig Crosier, Paul Garvey, Judy Vincent Casey, Rita Frisbee Furlong, Joyce Haskell Mason, Vivian Irland Mason, Lynnette Chicciaretto, Jean Parker McElroy, John Alan Mason, Loralee Carr Talis, Carole Bellinger Forward, and Duchess Boiney Bongiovanni.