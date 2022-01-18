Wahconah Regional High School will conduct a special orientation program for incoming Grade 9 students and parents at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan 26, in the school auditorium.
WRHS administration and staff will be on hand to present class offerings and answer questions in order to help parents to better guide their children through the scheduling process.
Wahconah students will be available to offer building tours to parents from 5:45 to 6:20 p.m. prior to the start of the orientation program.
Snow date is Wednesday, Feb. 2.