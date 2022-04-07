The Wahconah Regional High School Student Council is looking for crafters for its inaugural craft and vendor fair to be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 7, at the high school.
Booth space costs $30 for 10 feet by 10 feet, $25 for 8 by 10 or 10 by 8, and $20 for 12 by 6. A limited number of tables measuring 8 by 2.5 and chairs are available for use.
Vendors are asked to donate at least one item for the raffle table. Setup will be at 8:30 a.m. May 7.
To receive an application and reserve a spot, email scwrhs150@gmail.com. All proceeds from rentals and raffle benefit the WRHS Student Council for community projects and people in need.