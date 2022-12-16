<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

New Lebanon, N.Y.: Darrow School awarded grant for bee project

Darrow School's Hands-to-Work Program has been awarded a Whole Kids Foundation grant for a Bee Cause Project. Darrow's grant is one of 100 awardees out of over 200 applicants.

The grant award provides an outdoor, traditional Langstroth hive and $300 towards first year expenses in order to further the mission to inspire the next generation of environmental stewards while protecting the planet’s pollinators.

At Darrow School, the Bee Cause Project is an integral component of the Hands-to-Work sustainable food systems curriculum and will be implemented in spring 2023.

John Doan, Hands-to-Work coordinator, will collaborate with a local beekeeper from Columbia County Beekeepers to plan installation and care of the hive at Darrow School.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Tags

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all