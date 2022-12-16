New Lebanon, N.Y.: Darrow School awarded grant for bee project

Darrow School's Hands-to-Work Program has been awarded a Whole Kids Foundation grant for a Bee Cause Project. Darrow's grant is one of 100 awardees out of over 200 applicants.
The grant award provides an outdoor, traditional Langstroth hive and $300 towards first year expenses in order to further the mission to inspire the next generation of environmental stewards while protecting the planet’s pollinators.
At Darrow School, the Bee Cause Project is an integral component of the Hands-to-Work sustainable food systems curriculum and will be implemented in spring 2023.
John Doan, Hands-to-Work coordinator, will collaborate with a local beekeeper from Columbia County Beekeepers to plan installation and care of the hive at Darrow School.