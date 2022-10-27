<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Pittsfield: Wiffle ball tournament to benefit Zerbato scholarship

The third annual DZ24 Wiffle Ball Tournament fundraiser will be held from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at Deming Park. All proceeds go toward the Dave Zerbato Memorial Scholarship for graduating seniors from Pittsfield and Taconic high schools.

Teams of four will compete against each other in the following age groups: 8-10; 11-13; 14-17; and 18+. Prizes will be awarded. Raffle tickets, event T-shirts and food/beverages will be sold.

The donation is $10 per person or $40 per team. The deadline to register is Nov. 3. Email the name of the team and players to Justin Hopkins at justinhop@nycap.rr.com.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Tags

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all