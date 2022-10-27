Pittsfield: Wiffle ball tournament to benefit Zerbato scholarship

The third annual DZ24 Wiffle Ball Tournament fundraiser will be held from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at Deming Park. All proceeds go toward the Dave Zerbato Memorial Scholarship for graduating seniors from Pittsfield and Taconic high schools.
Teams of four will compete against each other in the following age groups: 8-10; 11-13; 14-17; and 18+. Prizes will be awarded. Raffle tickets, event T-shirts and food/beverages will be sold.
The donation is $10 per person or $40 per team. The deadline to register is Nov. 3. Email the name of the team and players to Justin Hopkins at justinhop@nycap.rr.com.